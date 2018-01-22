Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Cleared to play against Flames
Beaulieu (illness) is healthy and ready to go for Monday's matchup with Calgary.
Beaulieu appears to have transfered his sickness to fellow defenseman Josh Gorges (illness) and will take his spot in the lineup. The 24-year-old Beaulieu has been limited to a just 32 games this season, in which he has tallied a paltry four points, 38 shots and a minus-14 rating. The Ontario native's 2016-17 production ( four goals and 24 assists) would seem to be an unattainable threshold at this point.
