Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Could return Friday
Beaulieu (upper body) is a possibility to return to the lineup Friday against Florida after skating Tuesday, but is effectively ruled out for the evening's contest against Washington, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Beaulieu is one of five Buffalo defensemen dealing with some kind of injury and will miss a seventh consecutive contest as a result of his ailment. The Ontario native had recorded two assists in the three games prior to getting hurt, but has otherwise been mostly ineffective like the rest of his team in the early goings this season.
