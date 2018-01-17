Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Dealing with illness
Beaulieu is listed on the Sabres' injury report as day-to-day due to illness.
Based on the team's announcement, Beaulieu likely won't be in attendance at practice Wednesday, which raises questions about his availability heading into Thursday's clash with the Rangers. If the defenseman is unable to give it a go, Buffalo will need to either activate Victor Antipin (illness) off injured reserve or utilize recently recalled Casey Nelson on the blue line.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...