Beaulieu is listed on the Sabres' injury report as day-to-day due to illness.

Based on the team's announcement, Beaulieu likely won't be in attendance at practice Wednesday, which raises questions about his availability heading into Thursday's clash with the Rangers. If the defenseman is unable to give it a go, Buffalo will need to either activate Victor Antipin (illness) off injured reserve or utilize recently recalled Casey Nelson on the blue line.