Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Departs with undisclosed injury
Beaulieu sustained an unspecified injury in Saturday night's game against the Penguins, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
While the former Habs defenseman has only managed one assist in 12 games following his return from an upper-body injury, the Sabres can ill-afford to have their 30th-ranked power play look even less threatening. Fortunately for Beaulieu, the Swords don't play again until Tuesday, a road game in Colorado. Consider him day-to-day ahead of that one.
