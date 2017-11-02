Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Designated for injured reserve
Beaulieu (upper body) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Beaulieu's designation clears room for Justin Falk (lower body) to be activated off injured reserve. The 24-year-old Beaulieu has missed four straight games with his upper-body malady and appears set to miss a fifth against the Coyotes on Thursday. Considering how long the defenseman has been sidelined, the club will likely use retroactive IR, which will allow him to be activated as soon as he is ready, although when that might be remains a mystery.
