Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Doubtful for Thursday
Beaulieu (illness) did not skate Thursday morning ahead of their game against the Rangers.
Justin Falk, Jake McCabe and Victor Antipin rotated on the third pairing, which means Nathan Beaulieu is unlikely to dress. Casey Nelson, recently called up from AHL Rochester, skated with Josh Gorges on the second pair. Acquired in a trade from Montreal, Beaulieu has four points and a minus-14 rating in 32 games this season. He has not been an effective second-pair defenseman the Sabres thought they were getting.
