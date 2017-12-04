Beaulieu (illness) is unlikely to travel to Denver ahead of Tuesday's game against the Avalanche.

The former Hab was forced to leave Saturday's loss to the Penguins for the same reason, and it appears that Buffalo is resigned to losing him for Tuesday's contest, as well. If Beaulieu -- who has just three assists in 20 games -- doesn't feature Tuesday, his next chance to see game action would be Friday in Chicago.