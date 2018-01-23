Beaulieu left the game Monday against Calgary after fighting Curtis Lazar, and won't return John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.

Beaulieu originally challenged Lazar to the bout after their knees collided during the first period. Then, after a fairly one-way fight that saw Lazar get the better of him, Beaulieu hit his chin on the ice as he went down, and could have received a concussion during the tumble. Still, it's unclear exactly what injury the 25-year-old is suffering from, and if he's unable to participate in Tuesday's game against Edmonton, Victor Antipin figures to slide into the lineup.