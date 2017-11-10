Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Good to go Friday
Beaulieu (upper body) will return to Buffalo's lineup for Friday's game against the Panthers.
The 24-year-old blueliner has missed the Sabres' last seven games due to an upper-body injury, but he'll likely hit the ground running and return to a major role Friday, as he was averaging 19:31 of ice time before sustaining his ailment Oct. 20 against the Canucks. Beaulieu flashed potential as a puck-moving defenseman last season, totaling 28 points (four goals, 24 assists) in 74 games with the Canadiens, so he's worth a look in deeper fantasy leagues.
