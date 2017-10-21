Beaulieu is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

This could explain Beaulieu's lackluster performance Friday, as he only managed one shot and skated to a minus-1 rating over 11:27 of ice time in a 4-2 home loss to the Canucks. Still, it won't be long before he's reevaluated, given how the Swords go right back to work Saturday for a road game against the Bruins.