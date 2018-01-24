Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Hits injured reserve
Beaulieu (upper-body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, TSN reports.
Beaulieu missed two games already with this injury, and it will keep him out for Thursday's game against the Canucks as well. With the All-Star break looming as well, his next chance to enter the lineup will be Jan. 30 against the Devils.
