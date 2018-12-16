Beaulieu didn't come out for the third period Saturday against the Capitals after taking a big hit from Tom Wilson.

Beaulieu appears to be done for the night, so expect another update sometime before Buffalo's next game Sunday in Boston. The quick turnaround could prevent him from suiting up in that one even if Beaulieu's injury doesn't prove too serious, so the blueliner's owners should start lining up alternatives.

