Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: May return Saturday
Beaulieu (upper body) is a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Blues, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Beaulieu has sat out the last four games with this ailment, but the Sabres don't look in a hurry to get their defenseman, who has one goal and four points through 33 games, back into the lineup. The 25-year-old is still on injured reserve, so an activation Saturday would signal his appearance against the Blues.
