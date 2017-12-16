Beaulieu returned from an illness injury Friday night against the Hurricanes. He picked up a minus-1 rating, two blocked shots and a minor penalty over 14:39 of ice time in the 5-4 overtime home loss.

This wasn't much ice time for the defenseman, who's accustomed to logging more than 18 minutes per contest, but it's worth noting that he did miss four games with his illness before sitting out as a healthy scratch Thursday. The bigger concern is his lack of production after establishing a career-high 28 points (four goals, 24 assists) as a member of the Habs last season. Look at the season ledger and you'll notice that Beaulieu only has three helpers through 21 games for the Swords.