Beaulieu (undisclosed) did not attend practice Monday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

No reason was given for Beaulieu's absence, who sat out Saturday's game against the Predators. Acquired from Montreal in a trade this past summer, Beaulieu has really struggled in his first year in Buffalo, scoring just nine points with a minus-20 rating in 56 games and has sat out as a healthy scratch recently. The Sabres called up Mike Tennyson from AHL Rochester and skated Josh Gorges on the third pairing, so it's highly unlikely Beaulieu plays Monday against the Leafs.