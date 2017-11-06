Beaulieu (upper body) has been skating and is "close" to seeing game action, according to head coach Phil Housley.

The first-year Sabre has been relegated to the press box for the team's last six games due to the injury, though judging by Housley's comments, Beaulieu could be set for a return as soon as Tuesday against the Capitals. Expect the team to issue a further update on Beaulieu's status following morning skate Tuesday.