Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Nearing return
Beaulieu (upper body) has been skating and is "close" to seeing game action, according to head coach Phil Housley.
The first-year Sabre has been relegated to the press box for the team's last six games due to the injury, though judging by Housley's comments, Beaulieu could be set for a return as soon as Tuesday against the Capitals. Expect the team to issue a further update on Beaulieu's status following morning skate Tuesday.
More News
-
Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Designated for injured reserve•
-
Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Remains sidelined•
-
Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Still not ready to return•
-
Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Unfit to play•
-
Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Hampered by upper-body ailment•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...