Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Not ready to return
Beaulieu (upper body) will remain out of the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Devils.
Coach Phil Housley told reporters that Beaulieu was getting closer, which leaves the door open for a potential return against the Panthers on Thursday. With Zach Bogosian (hip) done for the year, the 24-year-old Beaulieu should be in line for an increased role once back to 100 percent. The Ontario native is still on injured reserve, so the Sabres will need to make a corresponding move in order to activate him -- likely demoting Casey Nelson or Victor Antipin.
