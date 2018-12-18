Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Not suiting up Tuesday
Beaulieu (undisclosed) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Panthers, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.
For the second straight game, Beaulieu will be on the shelf. Beaulieu is a fixture on the bottom pairing this season, and Brendan Guhle will fill the void for the time being.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...