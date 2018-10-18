Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Off to another slow start
Beaulieu has just one goal and no assists through six games.
After tallying a career-high 28 points two years ago in Montreal, Beaulieu hasn't been able to translate that success with the Sabres. He's a mainstay on the third pairing, and doesn't put up notable numbers in any area. He's been given some power play time in the last few games, and while it's not significantjust , it could lead to a slight uptick in production should he make the most of his opportunities.
