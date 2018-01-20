Beaulieu (illness) won't play Saturday against the Stars, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Beaulieu's absence will continue to test the Sabres' depth at defense, but it won't mean much for fantasy owners, as the 2011 first-round pick has only notched one goal and four points in 32 contests this campaign. His next opportunity to return to the lineup will come Monday against the Flames.