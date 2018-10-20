Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Out Saturday
Beaulieu (undisclosed) won't play Saturday against the Kings, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Beaulieu is considered day-to-day, so his injury probably isn't overly serious, but it may end up costing him a pair of games, as the Sabres will be right back at it Sunday night against the Ducks. The 25-year-old blueliner has only totaled 10 points in 66 appearances over the last two seasons, so his absence shouldn't impact many fantasy lineups.
More News
-
Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Off to another slow start•
-
Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Returns to ice in loss•
-
Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Back at practice Wednesday•
-
Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Can't go Monday•
-
Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Misses Monday skate•
-
Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Sits out against former team•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.