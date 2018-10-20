Beaulieu (undisclosed) won't play Saturday against the Kings, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Beaulieu is considered day-to-day, so his injury probably isn't overly serious, but it may end up costing him a pair of games, as the Sabres will be right back at it Sunday night against the Ducks. The 25-year-old blueliner has only totaled 10 points in 66 appearances over the last two seasons, so his absence shouldn't impact many fantasy lineups.