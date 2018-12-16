Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Out Sunday
Beaulieu (upper body) will miss Sunday's tilt in Boston, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.
In Saturday's game against Washington, Beaulieu joined the long list of players injured by a Tom Wilson hit. This likely won't affect many fantasy owners, as the 26-year-old has just three goals and six points on the season. He will be considered day-to-day.
