Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Pair of assists in win
Beaulieu recorded two assists in a 2-1 win over the Lightning on Tuesday.
In both cases, Beaulieu tallied secondary assists and now has four points on the season. The Sabres' blueliner logged a team-low 9:36 of ice time Tuesday.
