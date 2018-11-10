Beaulieu opened the scoring in Saturday's eventual 4-3 shootout home win over the Canucks.

Beaulieu was an unsuspecting offensive contributor in this one, as he entered the game with just one goal through his first nine appearances of the 2018-19 season. Between an undisclosed issue and a series of healthy scratches, the ex-Canadien has not been a recommended fantasy option.

