Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Random goal Saturday
Beaulieu opened the scoring in Saturday's eventual 4-3 shootout home win over the Canucks.
Beaulieu was an unsuspecting offensive contributor in this one, as he entered the game with just one goal through his first nine appearances of the 2018-19 season. Between an undisclosed issue and a series of healthy scratches, the ex-Canadien has not been a recommended fantasy option.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...