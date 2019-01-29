Beaulieu is often a healthy scratch as a result of a log jam, John Vogl of the Athletic reports.

The Sabres have eight healthy defensemen, meaning two are bound to be disappointed every game. Beaulieu is one who suffers from the jog jam, as he's only played in one of Buffalo's past eight contests, so it's no surprise that he'd welcome a change of scenery. Beaulieu has seven points in 26 games, but interestingly, all seven have come during his 16 games at home.