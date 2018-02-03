Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Ready to rock Saturday
Beaulieu (upper body) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Blues.
Beaulieu has missed the Sabres' last four games due to an upper-body injury, but he's now back to 100 percent and will return to a bottom-pairing role against St. Louis. The 25-year-old blueliner has only notched one goal and four points in 33 games this campaign, so he isn't a viable option in season-long fantasy formats.
