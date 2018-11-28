Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Registers third goal
Beaulieu scored on two shots in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Sharks on Tuesday.
That gives Beaulieu three goals and five points in just 15 games this season. He's only one goal shy of his career high, but owners shouldn't expect this production to continue. Beaulieu possesses a 20.0 shooting percentage, which is about 17 percent higher than his career average. It's possible he doesn't score again for a significant amount of time.
