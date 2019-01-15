Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Released from press box
Beaulieu will rejoin the Sabres lineup for Monday's tilt in Edmonton.
Beaulieu has been a healthy scratch the past five contests, and for 10 of the past 12. He will step in for Monday's game while Lawrence Pilut sits out. He has seven points in 25 games this season, but will be hard pressed to increase his totals when his club has eight healthy defensemen on the roster -- forcing him to often be scratched.
