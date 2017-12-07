Beaulieu (illness) will sit out Friday's contest in Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

The 2011 first rounder has been battling the flu since being forced to leave Saturday's game against Pittsburgh and hasn't even been able to practice since. Buffalo will be hoping that Beaulieu is feeling well enough to practice prior to the team's game Sunday against the Blues, which is the next possible time for him to return to the lineup. With Beaulieu on the mend, Victor Antipin will continue on the Sabres' back end.