Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Remains sidelined
Beaulieu (illness) will sit out Friday's contest in Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
The 2011 first rounder has been battling the flu since being forced to leave Saturday's game against Pittsburgh and hasn't even been able to practice since. Buffalo will be hoping that Beaulieu is feeling well enough to practice prior to the team's game Sunday against the Blues, which is the next possible time for him to return to the lineup. With Beaulieu on the mend, Victor Antipin will continue on the Sabres' back end.
More News
-
Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Will not play Tuesday•
-
Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Doubtful Tuesday•
-
Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Departs with undisclosed injury•
-
Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Struggling to find groove in Buffalo•
-
Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Good to go Friday•
-
Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...