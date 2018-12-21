Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Remains sidelined
Beaulieu (upper body) won't play Friday against the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Beaulieu will miss a third consecutive game Friday, and the Sabres have yet to release any details regarding a potential timeline for his return to action. The 26-year-old blueliner should be considered out indefinitely until Buffalo releases another update on his status.
