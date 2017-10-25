Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Remains sidelined
Beaulieu (upper body) isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jackets, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
The 24-year-old blueliner will miss a third consecutive game Wednesday, and the Sabres still haven't released any information regarding a potential timetable for his return. Taylor Fedun will continue to occupy a bottom-pairing role while Bealieu is on the shelf.
