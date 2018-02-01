Beaulieu (upper body) will once again sit out Thursday against the Panthers.

Beaulieu is reportedly close to rejoining the lineup for the Sabres, but he remains on injured reserve ahead of Thursday's matchup. He will need to be activated before a return to the lineup is allowed, so expect an announcement from the team to precede his participation in game action. Even when healthy, Beaulieu owns just four points (one goal, three assists) through 33 contests this season, leaving him off the majority of fantasy radars.