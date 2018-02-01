Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Remains unavailable
Beaulieu (upper body) will once again sit out Thursday against the Panthers.
Beaulieu is reportedly close to rejoining the lineup for the Sabres, but he remains on injured reserve ahead of Thursday's matchup. He will need to be activated before a return to the lineup is allowed, so expect an announcement from the team to precede his participation in game action. Even when healthy, Beaulieu owns just four points (one goal, three assists) through 33 contests this season, leaving him off the majority of fantasy radars.
More News
-
Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Not ready to return•
-
Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Hits injured reserve•
-
Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Will watch from press box Tuesday•
-
Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Exits Monday's contest•
-
Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Cleared to play against Flames•
-
Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Out again Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...