Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Requests trade
Beaulieu has requested a trade out of Buffalo, Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News reports.
Beaulieu started the campaign as a regular in the Sabres lineup, but has seen his role diminish as the season goes on, to the point where he's only played in three of Buffalo's past 14 games. The emergence of Lawrence Pilut has bumped Beaulieu down the depth chart, and he's hoping to get playing time elsewhere, rather than watching games from the press box.
