Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Returns to ice in loss
Beaulieu skated for 13:28, failing to score in a 4-2 loss to Ottawa on Wednesday.
It's been a forgettable campaign for Beaulieu, as he's scored just nine points this season. The good news is that means that he'll come cheaply next year, so you won't have to invest much in a possible bounce-back season in 2018-19.
