Beaulieu will be back in the lineup for Saturrday's tilt with the Bruins, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Beaulieu watched Buffalo's last contest from the press box, but will rejoin his team while Lawrence Pilut takes the night off. Beaulieu has six points in 23 games, and will play on the third pairing with Jake McCabe.

More News
Our Latest Stories