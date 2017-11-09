Beaulieu (upper body) returned to the ice Thursday.

Beaulieu skated on the extra pairing at practice but also skated with the second power-play unit, which is a sign that he's close to returning. He's missed the past seven games due to injury, and the Sabres' 29th-ranked power play should get a boost once he returns to the lineup. The 24-year-old has just two assists in eight games in his first season with the Sabres, and seemed to be getting comfortable before his injury. Beaulieu is questionable for Friday's game for the Panthers, and based on his participation in practice he may end up being a game-time decision.