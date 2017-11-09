Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Returns to practice Thursday
Beaulieu (upper body) returned to the ice Thursday.
Beaulieu skated on the extra pairing at practice but also skated with the second power-play unit, which is a sign that he's close to returning. He's missed the past seven games due to injury, and the Sabres' 29th-ranked power play should get a boost once he returns to the lineup. The 24-year-old has just two assists in eight games in his first season with the Sabres, and seemed to be getting comfortable before his injury. Beaulieu is questionable for Friday's game for the Panthers, and based on his participation in practice he may end up being a game-time decision.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...