Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Returns to practice
Beaulieu (illness) remains day-to-day and will need a little more time to recover, but is optimistic he can play Tuesday.
Beaulieu was forced to leave the game on Dec. 2 against Pittsburgh after throwing up twice on the bench, and in the days following revealed that he had lost a lot of weight. Acquired in a trade from Montreal after a season that saw him notch career highs in goals, assists, points, shots and ice time, Beaulieu hasn't been able to get into a groove this season with just three assists and a minus-9 rating in 20 games. He's considered a game-time decision Tuesday but fantasy owners would be wise to stay away from the Sabres in another disappointing season.
