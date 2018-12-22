Beaulieu (upper body) won't be fit to play Saturday's home game against the Ducks since Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports there will be no lineup changes for the Sabres compared to their last game.

Beaulieu hasn't lived up to the lofty billing of being a first-round (17th overall) pick. Montreal took him in the 2011 draft, and he's proceeded to record just 11 goals and 64 assists over 307 games at the top level. Suffice it to say, his absence will probably go unnoticed in most fantasy leagues.