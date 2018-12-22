Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Ruled out Saturday
Beaulieu (upper body) won't be fit to play Saturday's home game against the Ducks since Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports there will be no lineup changes for the Sabres compared to their last game.
Beaulieu hasn't lived up to the lofty billing of being a first-round (17th overall) pick. Montreal took him in the 2011 draft, and he's proceeded to record just 11 goals and 64 assists over 307 games at the top level. Suffice it to say, his absence will probably go unnoticed in most fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...