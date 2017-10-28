Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Ruled out Saturday
Beaulieu (upper body) won't play in Saturday's matinee against the Sharks, according to the Olean Times Herald.
This is based on Sabres coach Phil Housley announcing that there will be no other lineup changes aside from Robin Lehner returning to the crease. Beaulieu will now have all the way until Thursday to heal before the subsequent game.
