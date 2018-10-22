Beaulieu (undisclosed) will not play against the Ducks on Sunday.

While the injury was originally considered to be not serious, Beaulieu will now miss his second game in a row. However, it's worth noting that the two missed games came on back-to-back days. The 25-year-old blueliner will have some key rest time before the team's next game on Thursday against Montreal.

