Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Scratched against Anaheim
Beaulieu (undisclosed) will not play against the Ducks on Sunday.
While the injury was originally considered to be not serious, Beaulieu will now miss his second game in a row. However, it's worth noting that the two missed games came on back-to-back days. The 25-year-old blueliner will have some key rest time before the team's next game on Thursday against Montreal.
