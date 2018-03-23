Beaulieu will be in the press box Friday against the Habs.

Beaulieu will be a healthy scratch after playing just 11:37 against the Coyotes on Wednesday. Even though he notched an assist, Beaulieu's first season with the Sabres has not gone according to plan. After a career season that saw him score 28 points with a plus-8 rating, Beaulieu has just nine points and a minus-20 rating in 54 games this season. His ice time has been cut back little by little this season, and now averages just 16:14 per game. Injuries made it difficult for Beaulieu to find his groove this season, but he should be able to bounce back next season.