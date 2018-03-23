Beaulieu will be in the press box Friday against the Habs.

Beaulieu will be a healthy scratch after playing just 11:37 against the Coyotes on Wednesday. Even though he notched an assist, Beaulieu's first season with the Sabres has not gone according to plan. After a career season that saw him score 28 points with a plus-8 rating, Beaulieu has just nine points and a minus-20 rating in 54 games this season. His ice time has been cut back little by little this season, and now averages just 16:14 per game. Injuries made it difficult for Beaulieu to find his groove this season, but he should be able to bounce back next season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories