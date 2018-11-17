Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Spectator on Saturday
Beaulieu will be a healthy scratch against the Wild on Saturday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Beaulieu reportedly will be replaced by Casey Nelson in the upcoming contest. It actually has been a pretty strong start in the attacking zone for the former, as he's produced four points and a plus-6 rating over 12 games for the Swords.
