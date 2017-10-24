Beaulieu (upper body) won't play Tuesday against Detroit, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.

Beaulieu will miss a second consecutive game Tuesday, but he's still considered day-to-day, so there's a chance he could return as soon as Wednesday against the Blue Jackets. Taylor Fedun will continue to fill in as a bottom-pairing defender until Beaulieu is cleared to play.

