Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Struggling in Buffalo
Beaulieu has averaged 15:06 of ice time in two games since returning from an upper-body injury.
That amount of playing time isn't far off from his season average (16:22), but the bigger concern for Beaulieu is that he's struggled to a career-low minus-14 rating, and has serious work to do to even finish with double-digit points this season. The ex-Hab was likely an intriguing fantasy option after recording a personal bests in goals (four) and assists (24) with Montreal last season, but he's little more than a desperation play these days.
