Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Struggling to find groove in Buffalo
Beaulieu's skated to a minus-4 rating through three games since returning from an upper-body injury.
Making matters worse, he's yet to appear on the scoresheet following his activation from injured reserve. He's had a rough go of it in Buffalo through 11 games, with a mere two points -- both assists -- counting against his only points, but for what it's worth, Beaulieu is still getting rink run on the second man-advantage unit.
