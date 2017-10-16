Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Tallies first point with Buffalo
Beaulieu notched a primary assist in Sunday's 3-1 road win over the Ducks.
This was the left-shooting rearguard's first point as a Sabre. You may recall that Beaulieu was acquired from Montreal for a 2017 third-round draft pick -- the Habs ultimately selected Scott Walford, an 18-year-old currently playing for the WHL's Royals. Fans of the Swords must be happy to see Beaulieu factoring into a scoring play, but he has yet to make an offensive impact on the power play or penalty kill, where he's skated for 2:21 and 2:08, respectively.
