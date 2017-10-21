Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Unfit to play
Beaulieu (upper body) will not play in Saturday's road clash with the Bruins, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.
According to this latest report, both Taylor Fedun and Zach Redmond will be on the ice for pregame warmups -- presumably, this is to help coach Phil Housley determine which of the two depth defensemen will replace Beaulieu, who should be considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's home showdown with the Red Wings.
