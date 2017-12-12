Beaulieu (illness) will not play Tuesday against Ottawa, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.

Beaulieu will miss his fourth straight game as he continues to recover from an illness that saw him lose a bunch of weight. It's been a trying season for Beaulieu and the Sabres already, and it's not even at the halfway mark yet. Victor Antipin will draw into the lineup and skate with Josh Gorges on the third pairing.