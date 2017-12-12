Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Will not play Tuesday
Beaulieu (illness) will not play Tuesday against Ottawa, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.
Beaulieu will miss his fourth straight game as he continues to recover from an illness that saw him lose a bunch of weight. It's been a trying season for Beaulieu and the Sabres already, and it's not even at the halfway mark yet. Victor Antipin will draw into the lineup and skate with Josh Gorges on the third pairing.
More News
-
Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Returns to practice•
-
Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Remains sidelined•
-
Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Will not play Tuesday•
-
Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Doubtful Tuesday•
-
Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Departs with undisclosed injury•
-
Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Struggling to find groove in Buffalo•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...