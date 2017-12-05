Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Will not play Tuesday
Beaulieu (illness) will not dress Tuesday against the Avs, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Beaulieu sustained an undisclosed injury Saturday against the Pens, and it's unclear if it's got anything to do with the illness that keeping him out of the lineup Tuesday. He's considered day-to-day, so it's not believed to be serious. Victor Antipin will draw into the lineup. The Sabres don't play against until Friday, which gives plenty of time for Beaulieu to rest up. Acquired via trade, Beaulieu has just three assists in 20 games this season and has yet to really get comfortable in Buffalo after a breakout season last year that saw him score 28 points and average over 19 minutes per game.
