Beaulieu (upper body) will watch Thursday's game against the Blues from the press box as a healthy scratch, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Beaulieu has missed the Sabres' last four contests due to an upper-body injury, but he's evidently been deemed fit to play, although he won't rejoin the lineup immediately. The 26-year-old blueliner will have to wait for Saturday's matchup with Boston for his next opportunity to return to game action.