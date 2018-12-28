Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Will sit as healthy scratch
Beaulieu (upper body) will watch Thursday's game against the Blues from the press box as a healthy scratch, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Beaulieu has missed the Sabres' last four contests due to an upper-body injury, but he's evidently been deemed fit to play, although he won't rejoin the lineup immediately. The 26-year-old blueliner will have to wait for Saturday's matchup with Boston for his next opportunity to return to game action.
